Meier (lower body) will draw into the lineup Friday against San Jose, per Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site.

Meier was last in the lineup Nov. 14. He has five goals and 11 points in 14 contests this season. His return might lead to Nathan Bastian serving as a healthy scratch. Meier is projected to be utilized in a top-six role and should see time on the power play. The 27-year-old was also red hot before getting hurt, scoring a goal in each of his last three appearances.