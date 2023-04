Meier missed practice Saturday with food poisoning, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Meier is expected to play Tuesday when the Devils are home to the Rangers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Coach Lindy Ruff said after practice that the team is not worried about Meier being ready to go Tuesday. Meier had nine goals and 14 points in 21 games with New Jersey after his trade from San Jose, where he had 31 tallies and 21 assists in 57 games.