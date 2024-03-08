Meier scored three goals and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Meier opened the scoring with a power-play goal before adding a second tally later in the first period. He'd complete the natural hat trick in the second, beating Jordan Binnington from the slot, while adding a fourth point with an assist on Erik Haula's empty-netter. While it's been a disappointing year overall for the 27-year-old winger, Meier's been red hot of late, tallying goals in four straight games and points in his last five contests. He's up to 17 goals and 33 points through 50 games this season.