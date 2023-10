Meier registered a pair of assists in Friday's 5-4 OT win against the Islanders.

Meier ended up with three shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit in his 20:42 of ice time. It wasn't all great, as he had a minus-3 rating. The Swiss-born forward had been scoreless in his first three games with a total of just four shots on net, so hopefully Friday's game will get him untracked. The Devils meet the Canadiens on Tuesday north of the border.