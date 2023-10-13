Meier had one shot on goal and four hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Meier missed the net four times to go with his one shot on target, so he still needs to calibrate his shot, but the power forward displayed his usual physicality in the Opening Night win. Locked into an eight-year, $70.4 million contract after being acquired at last season's trade deadline, Meier is part of an exciting core in New Jersey that also includes centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, winger Jesper Bratt and defenseman Dougie Hamilton.