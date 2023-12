Meier (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Bruins with an injury, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Meier didn't play in the third period after sustaining the injury. The 27-year-old will have a little extra time to recover, as the Devils' next game is Wednesday versus the Capitals. If he's unavailable for that contest, Curtis Lazar (lower body) or Colin Miller could be options to enter the lineup.