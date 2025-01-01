Meier scored a goal, took three shots and recorded four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Meier didn't record points in the back-to-back set against the Hurricanes on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, but he's been very productive recently. He's found the twine in four of his previous six games, tallying four goals and two assists, as well as a plus-4 rating, 14 shots, nine hits and five blocked shots, in that span.