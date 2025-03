Meier scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

The 28-year-old winger produced his first multi-goal performance since Oct. 22, banging home pucks from short range in the second and third periods. Meier has 22 goals on the season, and seven of them have come in 12 March contests as he builds momentum heading toward the playoffs.