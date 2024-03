Meier had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 victory Thursday over the Jets.

March Madness continues for Meier, who has scored 11 goals (15 points) in 11 games this month. This the Timo who the Devils thought they were getting in last season's trade -- the guy with 75 goals in his last two seasons. The Devils need Meier to continue to push buttons physically and offensively in order to dream about a Wild Card berth. They are six points out with 12 games left.