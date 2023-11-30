Meier (lower body) skated on his own Thursday and might be an able to return for Friday's game against San Jose, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Meier will still miss his seventh consecutive contest when the Devils face Philadelphia on Thursday, but coach Lindy Ruff seems encouraged by the 27-year-old forward's progress. Meier has five goals and 11 points in 14 outings this season. He was on a three-game goal-scoring streak before getting hurt, so it will be interesting to see if Meier can pick up where he left off once he recovers.