Meier has gone goalless in six straight contests, including Monday's Game 5 win over the Rangers.

During the postseason, Meier has recorded 15 hits, 18 PIM and 15 shots but hasn't been able to put his name on the scoresheet. With his offensive struggles, Meier found himself relegated to the No. 2 power-play unit in favor of Ondrej Palat on Monday, a trend that could carry over into Game 5 on Thursday.