Meier scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Meier opened the scoring Sunday with his first point in nine playoff games, stuffing home a puck in front of the net to give New Jersey a 1-0 early in the first period. The Devils will hope that the goal gets Meier rolling as they look to even the series in Game 4. The 26-year-old winger tallied 40 goals and 66 points 78 games between New Jersey and San Jose (14 points in 21 games with the Devils).