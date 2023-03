Meier supplied a goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Meier scored midway through the third period to tie the contest at 1-1, but the Devils couldn't complete the comeback. He improved to 35 goals and 58 points in 67 outings this season. Meier was limited to a goal over his first five games after being acquired by New Jersey, but he's gotten hot with three markers and five points over his last five appearances.