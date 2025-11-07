Meier scored a goal on five shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Meier came up clutch with a goal at 18:53 of the third period, forcing overtime. He had gone nine games without a goal, though he was still productive with five assists, 19 shots on net and 17 hits in that span. The 29-year-old continues to see steady top-six minutes and power-play time for the Devils. Meier has four goals, seven assists, 41 shots, 25 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating across 14 appearances.