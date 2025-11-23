Meier scored a power-play goal, fired three shots on net and dished out three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Outside of his power-play goal to open the scoring, Meier fired the puck all night with three shots on target and four more that missed the mark. With his twine finder Saturday, the 29-year-old winger has six goals, 15 points and 65 shots on target and 35 hits in 21 games this season. The point was Meier's first after a three-game scoreless stint. He's virtually a lock to receive top-six minutes for the rest of the season and should lead the team in shot attempts. It's best to exercise patience with Meier, as his 9.2 shooting percentage should take a step up soon.