Meier is not at practice Saturday as he is suffering from an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils do not start their playoff series with the Rangers until Tuesday, and Meier hopes to be back in time for Game 1. Meier had nine goals and 14 points in 21 games with the Devils after his trade from San Jose. He finished the regular season with 40 goals and 66 points in 78 contests. Consider Meier day-to-day at this time.