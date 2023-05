Meier (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Hurricanes, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Meier was injured in Game 7 versus the Rangers after a big open-ice hit from Jacob Trouba. While Meier was able to finish that game, it appears he's feeling the effects of the hit a few days later. He was a game-time decision Wednesday, so he may be an option for Friday's Game 2.