Meier scored a goal on three shots, levied three hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Timo Time for New Jersey was at 9:09 of the first period, as the winger scored early in his team debut. He missed five games with an upper-body injury that delayed his debut for the Devils after he was acquired from the Sharks a week ago. The 26-year-old winger slotted onto the Jack Hughes line for this game -- that's enough to get fantasy managers of both star forwards excited. Through 58 outings overall, Meier has 32 tallies, 21 assists, 258 shots on net, 115 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-20 rating as one of the league's top power forwards.