Meier notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Meier had the secondary helper on Jack Hughes' tally in the third period. A three-time 30-goal man, Meier has been more playmaker since getting his offense on the ground, logging a goal and five helpers over his last four contests. That's all of his offense this season, and he's supplied 14 shots on net, 13 hits, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating through seven appearances.