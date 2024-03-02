Meier score a goal on nine shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Meier tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, but the Ducks regained the lead less than a minute later. The 27-year-old winger has shown more offense lately, racking up three goals and five assists over his last 10 outings, which corresponds with his recent rise from the third line to a top-six spot. Meier has 12 tallies, 27 points, 131 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-24 rating through 47 contests overall.