Meier (undisclosed) is practicing Friday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Meier was injured against the Rangers in Game 7 of the opening round, after taking a big hit, courtesy of Jacob Trouba. Meier was forced to miss Game 1 versus Carolina on Wednesday, but he could return to the lineup in time for Friday's Game 2. Meier has been a disappointment in the playoffs, as he has yet to pick up a point in seven games. Meier had 40 goals and 66 points in 78 regular-season games split between San Jose and New Jersey.