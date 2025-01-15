Meier logged an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Meier has a goal and two assists over his last seven outings. He had seven points over a five-game span right before the holiday break, so the winger has cooled off a bit. Overall, he's at 14 goals, 16 helpers, 133 shots on net, 78 hits, 50 PIM, 34 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 45 appearances. Meier's all-around production is excellent for fantasy, and his 10.5 shooting percentage could still tick up a couple of notches if he gets back on track in the second half.