Devils' Timo Meier: Scores in loss to Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meier scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
Meier has been one of the few reliable fantasy weapons on the Devils' roster. He's had a keen eye for goal of late, notching six goals and nine total points over his last nine appearances.
