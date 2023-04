Meier tallied a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Penguins.

Meier redirected a Jack Hughes feed with New Jersey on a 5-on-3 advantage, extending the lead to 3-0 early in the second period. The 26-year-old Meier has three goals and four points in his last four contests and 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 17 games since joining the Devils. He's up to 38 goals, a career high, through 74 games between New Jersey and San Jose.