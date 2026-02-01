Meier tallied a goal, placed three shots on net and dished out five hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Ottawa.

Meier placed the lone blemish on Linus Ullmark's triumphant return for Ottawa with a goal late in the first period. Overall, Meier is up to 14 goals, 28 points, 169 shots on net, 89 hits and 32 blocked shots across 50 appearances this season. Despite his slow start to the new year offensively, the 29-year-old winger has remained involved with a steady stream of category-coverage stats. While value in fantasy is fading in standard fantasy leagues, his 169 shots on goal rank 16th in the NHL, making him a solid option in category-based leagues.