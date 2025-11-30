Meier scored a power-play goal on five shots and added six hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Meier has four goals and three assists, including three power-play points, during his five-game point streak. The 29-year-old winger is being leaned on for more offense while Jack Hughes (finger) is out. Meier is up to nine goals, 21 points, 80 shots on net, 52 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 25 appearances and will continue to be a stalwart in the Devils' top six.