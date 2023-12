Meier brushed twine in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Meier secured his first point in 10 games by cleaning up a Dawson Mercer shot, resulting in a 3-2 lead at 16:26 in the second period, but the Oilers completely dominated in the third period to the tune of four unanswered goals. Meier is looking to regain his form after sustaining a lower-body injury in mid-November and missing seven consecutive games. He's stacked six goals and six assists against a minus-17 rating through 24 contests.