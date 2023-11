Meier (lower body) completed a solo skating session Wednesday, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Meier's continued absence from practice makes him a long shot, at best, to play in Thursday's matchup with the Flyers. With a back-to-back on the schedule, it's probably more likely that Meier would target a return versus Vancouver on Dec. 5, though no official timeline has been announced by the team.