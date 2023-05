Meier (undisclosed) is questionable for Game 2 on Friday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Meier sustained the injury in Game 7 of New Jersey's first-round series against the Rangers when he absorbed a hit from Jacob Trouba. He remained in the contest, but missed Game 1 of the Devils' second-round series versus Carolina on Wednesday. Meier, who has no points, 20 PIM and 23 hits through seven playoff appearances this year, is still day-to-day.