Meier (middle body) is not at practice Friday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Coach Lindy Ruff did not provide an update Friday on Meier, but it appears that he will not play Friday. Meier has only nine goals and 15 points in 28 games, far below expectations as he inked an eight-year, $70.4 million contract in the offseason. Meier had 40 goals last season and 35 the previous year, but he is on pace for only 22 goals this season.