Meier scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Meier's goal tied the game at 2-2. He'd been held without a point over the last two contests after the end of his six-game point streak. The 27-year-old winger has three goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 12 outings this season. Meier's shot volume is a bit low and he's not throwing his body around as much, but the offense has been solid as he maintains a top-six role.