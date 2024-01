Meier (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Meier, who won't play Saturday against Vancouver, hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 30 due to a mid-body injury. It's unclear when he will be available to return, but he can be activated whenever he is cleared. Meier has generated nine goals, 15 points, 78 shots on net and 29 hits over 28 appearances this season.