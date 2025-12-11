default-cbs-image
Meier will be taking a leave of absence from the Devils for personal reasons, the team announced Thursday.

Given the personal nature of Meier's absence, there is no clear indication when the 29-year-old winger might rejoin the team. If needed, the Devils could place Meier on the non-roster list in order to free up a spot on the 23-man roster.

