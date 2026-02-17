Meier pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Switzerland's 3-0 win over Italy in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.

The 29-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Philipp Kurashev in the first period and Nico Hischier in the third. Meier's had a strong tournament, racking up three goals and six points in four games, but the Swiss face a much tougher test in the quarterfinals Wednesday when they take on Finland.