Meier scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The 29-year-old winger opened the scoring a little over two minutes into the first period, snapping a one-timer from the low slot past Ilya Sorokin. It was Meier's first multi-point performance since Oct. 16, and on the season he's produced five goals and 13 points in 16 contests while adding 52 shots on net, 28 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating.