Meier (upper body) is not expected to make his Devils debut versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Meier is still being evaluated by the Devils' medical staff after he ended his time in San Jose with an injury. It's considered to be a short-term issue, so Meier could be ready to go as soon as Friday's game versus the Golden Knights. The winger had four points over his last six games as a Shark before the injury occurred.