Meier won't play Wednesday against Washington because of a middle-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Meier didn't practice Tuesday because he is still being evaluated after getting injured in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Boston. He has produced nine goals, 15 points, 78 shots on net and 29 hits in 28 outings this campaign. Coach Lindy Ruff is hopeful that Meier won't be out for too long.