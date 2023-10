Nosek (lower body) missed practice Sunday and is considered doubtful to play Monday versus Florida, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Nosek has provided one shot on goal, one blocked shot and one hit through two games this season. In 66 appearances with Boston during the 2022-23 campaign, he contributed seven goals, 18 points and 69 hits. If Nosek is ruled out for Monday's contest, Curtis Lazar could draw back in after being scratched in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Arizona.