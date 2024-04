Nosek managed just one shot and a minus-two rating in Monday's season finale against the Islanders.

Nosek returned from an undisclosed injury to play in the 82nd campaign of the year. Injuries limited the 31-year-old winger to just 36 games this season in which he notched two goals on 38 shots, four assists and 33 hits. The Czech native will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason but may not have stayed healthy enough to convince the Devils to keep him around for another year.