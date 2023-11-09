Nosek (lower body) told reporters ahead of Friday's matchup with Washington that he was feeling ready to get back on the ice, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Nosek hasn't been activated off injured reserve yet but seems to be trending in the right direction. The 31-year-old winger has been out of action since Oct. 13 versus Arizona, a stretch of 10 games on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. If the Czech gets back into the lineup Friday, it could be in a top-six role in addition to seeing some power-play minutes.