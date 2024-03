Nosek posted one shot, one blocked shot, one hit and a minus-1 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

It's no surprise that Nosek failed to mark the scoresheet against one of his former teams Sunday considering he has just one point in 24 appearances this season -- a March 14 goal in Dallas. Nosek had at least 15 points in each of the previous six seasons, split between Vegas and Boston, but he's been unable to find success as a fourth-line winger for the Devils in 2023-24.