Nosek (upper body) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Detroit, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

Nosek has no points, a minus-2 rating, four hits and three blocks in six contests this season. He was hurt in the first period of Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. Nosek's absence might result in Chris Tierney playing Wednesday after serving as a healthy scratch in New Jersey's previous two games.