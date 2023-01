Tatar logged a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Tatar set up Jesper Bratt's tally in the third period before adding a second helper on a Nico Hischier goal later in the frame. The 32-year-old Tatar now has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five contests. He's up to nine goals and 13 assists through 37 games this season.