Per Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site, Tatar is available to play Friday in Buffalo, according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Tatar was not at practice Thursday, dealing with an undisclosed injury or illness. Tatar is expected to be in the lineup, lining up alongside Ondrej Palat and Jesper Boqvist. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 71 games this season.