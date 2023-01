Tatar scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

The teams exchanged power-play tallies in the first period, with Tatar answered a goal from Kevin Fiala. Tatar entered Saturday on an eight-game goal drought, though he produced seven helpers in that span. The 32-year-old winger has picked up both of his power-play points this season in the last two contests. He's at 10 tallies, 27 points, 84 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-26 raring through 43 outings.