Tatar tallied an empty-net goal in New Jersey's 5-3 victory over Ottawa on Saturday.

Tatar's marker ended his four-game scoring drought. He has 17 goals and 41 points in 73 contests this season. Tatar averaged 15:19 of ice time over his first 68 appearances in 2022-23, but he dropped to just 12:30 over a stretch of four outings from March 18-24. The 32-year-old bounced back to 14:33 against the Senators, so perhaps his stretch of lighter workloads is behind him.