Tatar will be a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury against Detroit on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Coach Lindy Ruff has previously said both Tatar and Nico Hischier (undisclosed) were "available for tomorrow" after taking maintenance days Tuesday, so it's not clear if something has changed. Regardless, it seems likely that Tatar will be able to face the Red Wings, though he is officially a game-time decision. If he were to miss out, Miles Wood could be a candidate to step into a first-line role, especially if Hischier also is sidelined.