Tatar posted an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Tatar set up Fabian Zetterlund's go-ahead goal in the first period. After starting the year with no points in five games, Tatar has earned a goal and five assists in his last seven outings, including one helper in each of the last four contests. The winger has added 27 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating in 12 appearances while maintaining top-six minutes.