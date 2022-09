Tatar (illness) was on the ice Thursday to begin training camp, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Tatar missed time with an illness at the end of last season, but he's fully healthy now. The 31-year-old winger will likely see a middle-six role in 2022-23, though his production has declined sharply over the last two years and he may see a reduced role on the power play entering the campaign.