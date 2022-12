Tatar scored a goal during a 6-4 loss to the visiting Islanders on Friday.

Tatar, who snapped a three-game pointless skid, cut the Islanders' lead to 6-3 at 2:30 of the third period. The 32-year-old left winger generated a team-high five shots on goal and added two hits. Tatar, who opened Friday on the top line with Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt, has shown increased discipline this season, recording a plus-19 rating in 27 games. Last season, he was a career-low minus-22.